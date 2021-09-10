UrduPoint.com

Residents Asked To Remain Vigilant, Present Weather Suitable For Dengue Larvae Breeding

Fri 10th September 2021

Residents asked to remain vigilant, present weather suitable for dengue larvae breeding

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that eradication of mosquito larvae was essential for dengue control

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that eradication of mosquito larvae was essential for dengue control.

Presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements to control dengue larvae here on Friday at his office, the DC said that the prevailing season was very conducive for the breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to control it on emergency basis.

Muhammad Ali stressed the need of special training for general practitioner doctors,so that they can diagnose the symptoms of dengue fever timely and prescribed appropriate treatment.

He directed the officials to monitor the possible hotspots of dengue larvae breeding and destroy it immediately to control the further spreading.

The DC also directed the environment department to make effective arrangements for the surveillance of junkyards and hotels as they were the possible sites of the larvae breeding.

He said the district administration along with the health officials was making all out efforts to control the spread of dengue but without people active participation, no campaign could be made successful.

