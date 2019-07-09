Residents asked to remain vigilant, present weather suitable for larva spread: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva is being found in large number during indoor and outdoor surveillance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva is being found in large number during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Chairing a meeting along with Additional secretary health Punjab Suleman Ghani to review anti-dengue and anti-polio arrangements ,he directed officials of the concerned departments to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The DC directed the officials that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

On the occasion health official briefed the meeting that only 849 dengue suspects patients have been brought to Allied hospital during the year while 8 were tested positive of dengue virus and admitted in the Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family hospital.

He said that required facility was being provided to the patients admitted in the hospitals.

He told the meeting that during indoor surveillance in Rawalpindi cantonment, Chaklala cantt and Potohar urban and rural areas from July 2 to 8, 69830 houses were checked and larvae was found at 416 houses while during outdoor surveillance 56629 spots were checked and larvae was found at 41 points.

"Dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation,"he added.

Meanwhile the DC directed officials of district health authority to follow up polio refusal cases and prepare a separate list of refusal and unattended cases.