UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Asked To Remain Vigilant, Present Weather Suitable For Larva Spread: Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:59 PM

Residents asked to remain vigilant, present weather suitable for larva spread: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva is being found in large number during indoor and outdoor surveillance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva is being found in large number during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Chairing a meeting along with Additional secretary health Punjab Suleman Ghani to review anti-dengue and anti-polio arrangements ,he directed officials of the concerned departments to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The DC directed the officials that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

On the occasion health official briefed the meeting that only 849 dengue suspects patients have been brought to Allied hospital during the year while 8 were tested positive of dengue virus and admitted in the Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family hospital.

He said that required facility was being provided to the patients admitted in the hospitals.

He told the meeting that during indoor surveillance in Rawalpindi cantonment, Chaklala cantt and Potohar urban and rural areas from July 2 to 8, 69830 houses were checked and larvae was found at 416 houses while during outdoor surveillance 56629 spots were checked and larvae was found at 41 points.

"Dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation,"he added.

Meanwhile the DC directed officials of district health authority to follow up polio refusal cases and prepare a separate list of refusal and unattended cases.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Benazir Bhutto Polio Punjab Water Alert Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali July Family From

Recent Stories

US Diplomat to Meet EU Political Chiefs in Helsink ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Ryabkov Confirms Helsinki Meeting With US ..

1 minute ago

Russian Cabinet Saw Anti-Georgian Sanctions Idea, ..

1 minute ago

Courts orders action as per law on plea for Khawaj ..

1 minute ago

ANF recovers 34kg illicit medicines

6 minutes ago

Henan province cuts 52.7 mln tonnes of coal overca ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.