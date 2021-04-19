Residents asked to remove stagnant water after rain to prevent dengue

As the prevailing weather suitable for dengue larvae breeding, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abdullah Monday asked the residents to remove stagnant water to stop mosquitoes' breeding after rain and submerged water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :As the prevailing weather suitable for dengue larvae breeding, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abdullah Monday asked the residents to remove stagnant water to stop mosquitoes' breeding after rain and submerged water.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, the ADC said though no dengue case had been detected in the year 2021, there was a need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae during the season. He directed the health officials to devise an effective micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue. The ADC urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever. Abdullah said nothing was more precious than human life, and zero tolerance would be shown in dengue control.