UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Asked To Remove Stagnant Water After Rain To Prevent Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Residents asked to remove stagnant water after rain to prevent dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Sohail chaudary has asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Talking to APP, the CEO Dr Sohail said that as the Met office has forecast more rains in the coming days there was need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae during the season.

He said that health department has devised an effective micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue. The CEO urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Water From Rains

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

2 hours ago

Around 900 employees of Sukki Kinar dam reinstated ..

13 minutes ago

Outages in smartphone apps appear linked to Facebo ..

13 minutes ago

Netherlands takes Russia to European court over MH ..

13 minutes ago

KP Governor for checking, evalutation of answer pa ..

13 minutes ago

British Deputy HC calls on Aviation Secretary

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.