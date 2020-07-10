Residents asked to remove stagnant water after rain to prevent dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Sohail chaudary has asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Talking to APP, the CEO Dr Sohail said that as the Met office has forecast more rains in the coming days there was need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae during the season.

He said that health department has devised an effective micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue. The CEO urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.