UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Asked To Remove Stagnant Water After Rain To Prevent Dengue, Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Residents asked to remove stagnant water after rain to prevent dengue, covid-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :As the prevailing weather suitable for dengue larvae breeding, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Rtd) Anwar ul Haq has asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

During his visit to areas including Khurram and Al Noor colony here on Monday, DC directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that its growth could not spread.

On the occasion, the DC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams.

He asked the residents to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Anwar said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and Covid-19.

He said that an effective micro plan is underway keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue .

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Water Visit From

Recent Stories

Hope Probe a milestone in UAE, Arab achievements: ..

2 minutes ago

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

17 minutes ago

Prime Minister conveys best wishes to Saudi King o ..

8 seconds ago

Wheat import permits issued to 288 private sector ..

9 seconds ago

Exaggeration to Say COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Ready ..

11 seconds ago

New Nuclear-Powered Submarines to Strengthen Russi ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.