Residents asked to remove stagnant water after rain to prevent dengue, covid-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :As the prevailing weather suitable for dengue larvae breeding, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Rtd) Anwar ul Haq has asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

During his visit to areas including Khurram and Al Noor colony here on Monday, DC directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that its growth could not spread.

On the occasion, the DC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams.

He asked the residents to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Anwar said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and Covid-19.

He said that an effective micro plan is underway keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue .