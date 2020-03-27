UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Asked To Remove Stagnant Water To Prevent Dengue

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:25 PM

Residents asked to remove stagnant water to prevent dengue

Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Dr Sohail chaudary has asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Dr Sohail chaudary has asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Talking to APP, the CEO said that though no dengue case has been detected in the year 2020 but there is need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae during the season.

Dr Sohail said that the process of recruitment of 2000 anti-dengue workers have been completed for identification and elimination of dengue larvae in the district.

He said that health department has devised an effective micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue .

The CEO urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Water 2020 From

Recent Stories

No contacts between Riyadh and Moscow over increas ..

2 hours ago

Caravan of Migrant Workers Flocks Back to India's ..

1 minute ago

'She just had a cough': Teen's COVID-19 death shak ..

1 minute ago

Spain death toll hits 4,858 as 769 die in 24 hours ..

1 minute ago

Asad Qaiser donates Rs 5 million to provide ration ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Parliament Adopts Biggest Ever Budget for ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.