Residents asked to remove water to prevent dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Managing Director (MD), Rawalpindi Waste and Management Company (RWMC), Awais Manzoor Tarrar, has asked residents to remove water in outdoor and household for restricting mosquitoes breeding.

According to RWMC spokesman, in connection with ongoing Clean and Green Punjab campaign, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak carried out its awareness campaign in the area of UC 6 – Dhoke Hassu to aware the masses about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such a fatal virus.

He said purpose of this activity was to educate public about fundamental standardsof cleanliness for keeping their surroundings neat and clean.

The teams appealed people to cooperate with the staff and keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae. "Keeping our surroundings clean will help improve our atmosphere safe from diseases", he added.