Residents Asked To Use Water Judiciously To Avoid Shortage

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:07 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage in the coming days with a warning to take actions against lavish users

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage in the coming days with a warning to take actions against lavish users.

RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood told APP that all out efforts are being made to meet the water demand of the residents of the cantonment areas and due to the board's efforts, now the RCB is being provided four million gallons additional water. RCB is also taking action against those who have illegal water connections, he added.

RCB under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas has disconnected a large number of illegal water connections, he informed.

To a question he said that RCB has been effectively pursuing its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the residents but due toelectricity load-shedding, problems were being faced in some areas.

The RCB nowadays, is also trying to meet the water demand through its 60 tube-wells, he added.

