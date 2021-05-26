UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Benefiting From FIR SMS Alert Service: IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:51 PM

Residents benefiting from FIR SMS alert service: IGP

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Wednesday said that the residents of the twin city are benefiting from the First Information Reports (FIR) Short-Message-Service (SMS) alert introduced by the Islamabad Police Investigation Wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Wednesday said that the residents of the twin city are benefiting from the First Information Reports (FIR) Short-Message-Service (SMS) alert introduced by the Islamabad Police Investigation Wing.

IGP said in a statement that the complainants are being updated on the progress made in the cases by the police through the SMS service.

So far 1300 complainants and Investigation Officers were informed through this service adding he said this service facilitates citizens about registration of an FIR and also update about the investigation process of the cases.

The IGP said that citizens show their satisfaction about this service.

Islamabad Police is trying its best to facilitate public through digital policing, the IGP told.

He emphasized that Islamabad Police will not leave any stone unturned for the safety and security of its citizens and every possible step would be taken in this regard.

The IGP reiterated that, police have been adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards the lethargic attitude by the police in the cases when it comes to fair and timely investigation.The police initiative is helpful for the complainants in tracking the cases and a source of satisfaction for them when it comes to the investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Progress FIR SMS From Best

Recent Stories

Balochistan's handicrafts need attention for marke ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan Backs Embattled Interior Minister ..

7 minutes ago

Riga Must Understand Harmfulness of Provocative St ..

7 minutes ago

ITP introduces elaborate measures for safe road en ..

7 minutes ago

ICCI congratulates Zafar Bakhtawari on being elect ..

11 minutes ago

Federal Govt to provide wheat seeds to GB for prom ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.