Residents benefiting from FIR SMS alert service: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Wednesday said that the residents of the twin city are benefiting from the First Information Reports (FIR) Short-Message-Service (SMS) alert introduced by the Islamabad Police Investigation Wing.

IGP said in a statement that the complainants are being updated on the progress made in the cases by the police through the SMS service.

So far 1300 complainants and Investigation Officers were informed through this service adding he said this service facilitates citizens about registration of an FIR and also update about the investigation process of the cases.

The IGP said that citizens show their satisfaction about this service.

Islamabad Police is trying its best to facilitate public through digital policing, the IGP told.

He emphasized that Islamabad Police will not leave any stone unturned for the safety and security of its citizens and every possible step would be taken in this regard.

The IGP reiterated that, police have been adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards the lethargic attitude by the police in the cases when it comes to fair and timely investigation.The police initiative is helpful for the complainants in tracking the cases and a source of satisfaction for them when it comes to the investigation, he added.