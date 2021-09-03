Residents call for establishment of medical college in Bajaur

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :People of Mohmand tribal district have demanded of the government to take concrete measures for setting up a medical college for the development of healthcare infrastructure in the newly merged districts.

Founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in district Mohmand, Syed Fakhar-e-Alam in a statement appealed to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan that district had long been awaiting development-oriented measures and a medical college should be established in the area which would also benefit Bajur and Dir districts.

He said that PTI had always taken measures for the socio-economic development of less developed areas in order to bring them at a par with developed districts.

Thus, he urged the chief minister to grant an approval for establishing a medical college in the area in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding completion of revolutionary projects will bring sustainable development to the area.