Residents Call For Timely Completion Of Road, Bridge In Chitral

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 02:09 PM

People in Upper Chitral have demanded of the authorities concerned to take concrete measures for ensuring timely completion of the road and bridge in Torkho

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :People in Upper Chitral have demanded of the authorities concerned to take concrete measures for ensuring timely completion of the road and bridge in Torkho.

The protest rally was organized at Veercoop village by the Turku Trich Road Forum and people from all walks of life participated in it and were holding placards and urging officials concerned to take notice of inordinate delay in the construction of the road and the bridge.

The speakers said that due to the dilapidated condition of this road and bridge, many accidents have occurred and as a result, many precious lives have been lost.

They alleged that in the past the Torkho Road has been shown blacktop by the Communication and Works Department in the papers but the fact is that the road is still earthen.

MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali was the chief guest on the occasion while the ceremony was presided over by former DPO Muhammad Saeed Khan Lal.

CDM chairman Waqas Advocate, Tehreek-e-Haqooq-e-Awam Upper Chitral representative Pervez Lal, Tehreek founder Pir Muhtar, Zakir Zahmi, Tahir-ud-Din Shadan, Abdul Qayum Baig, Safeeruddin, Sher Aziz Baig, Saiful islam, Jalaluddin, Maulana Ataur Rehman, Umari Khalil, Ahmadullah Baig, and others also participated in the meeting.

The speakers said that the elders of the area along with the elected representatives and the concerned agencies have warned the district administration not to delay the construction of this road.

The protesters warned that if immediate work on the road and bridge was not started, the people would once again come on roads and block the roads in the Upper Chitral districts.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Member National Assembly from Chitral, and Maulvi Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Member Provincial Assembly also participated in the protest rally.

