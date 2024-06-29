Residents Can Submit Allotment Dues Till Sunday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The residents of the federal capital can now submit their dues at the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) One-Window operation till June 30 (Sunday) at 9 PM.
In a move to facilitate citizens, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi has directed that all possible conveniences be provided at the One-Window operation.
CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa has been directed to personally oversee the operation.
Muhammad Ali also visited the One-Window operation and led a meeting to review the arrangements. In the meeting, it was decided that the allotments of properties bought at auctions would be cancelled if the due instalments were not paid.
He said those failing to pay their instalments by June 30, 2024, will face cancellation of their allotments.
