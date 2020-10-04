Residents concerned over poor cleanliness situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The residents on Sunday expressed deep concern over the deteriorating cleanliness situation in jurisdiction of Rawalpindi cantonment board (RCB) areas.

The residents of People Colony, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Dhoke Chaudhrian and adjoining areas alleged the concerned authorities for negligence regarding the cleanliness situation, which caused different kinds of diseases in the locality.

The residents of the area were included Kamran Abbasi, Sardar Amir, Raja Javed and others.

The residents urged the authorities concerned to take comprehensive steps to make sure the cleanliness in the affected areas.