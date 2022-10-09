Residents decry delay in construction of Tank City Road

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Residents have decried inordinate delay in the construction of Tank City road with its completion nowhere in sight and traffic remains clogged, saying, it is not only affecting business activities but also becoming a potential health hazard.

The main city road is under construction for the last nine months, but currently work is stopped on the key artery of the locality without any reason. Shopkeepers are the receiving end of the much awaited project as their once roaring businesses have come to a standstill.

The road is almost 2.5 kilometer-long and located in the main city market from traffic chowk to the Shrine of Sabir Shah.

It is one of the common routes for traffic of the inner whole city and the adjoining villages. Thousands of citizens and students used it to visit cities and educational institutes daily. Many shopkeepers are facing problems, said local traders while talking to the media.

They said that dust particles in the air envelope all the adjacent area of the road and people avoid to visit the roadside shops due to fear of being infected with any dust-related disease to the utter dismay and disadvantage of the roadside shopkeeprs who have pumped in million of rupees in their businesses with hope of feeding their families in a dignified manner.

The traders and residents stated that the government should ensure the completion of the road as early as possible.

The incomplete project also has created immense troubles for other residents, especially auto-rickshaw's drivers and motorists. They say the entire site has become a nightmare for them as they have to face hardships during morning when children go to schools or people to offices due to snarl-ups on the route.

They have demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government take action and ensure the completion of the road at earliest.

When contacted, the official sources stated that there were some issues pertaining to water and sanitation and sewerage lines and the roads would be completed soon once these problems were fixed.

Similarly, roads of various villages including Umer ADA also are in dilapidated condition and need to be constructed.