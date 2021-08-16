Residents decry dilapidated condition of roads in Kailash valley

Residents of Chitral have appealed to the authorities concerned to take concrete measures for improving the condition of roads in certain places of the district to promote tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Residents of Chitral have appealed to the authorities concerned to take concrete measures for improving the condition of roads in certain places of the district to promote tourism.

In this regard, a joint peaceful protest rally of Muslim and Kailash communities was held in Brun village for the construction of dilapidated roads in Kailash Valley, presided over by Subedar Major (retd) Muhammad Yusuf.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers claimed that no development work has been done in the valley and no government has paid attention to their grievances.

The speakers also urged the National Highway Authority and the district administration to carpet the road for smooth flow of traffic.

The speakers said Kailash was one of the world's unique culture which is a source of attraction for tourists not only from inside the country but also from abroad, but, they added, the condition of roads was so poor that it took 12 hours to cover a distance of 20 km.

They said Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Wazirzada Kailash hailed from the same Union Council and sought him to raise their voice. In case of emergency it was hard to shift patients due to worst road condition.

The speakers urged the federal government to build the road in this beautiful valley at the earliest. A tourist from Gujarat after traveling on this dilapidated road also said that this valley is like paradise but to get here one has to cross the road to hell.

The Kailash women in particular also expressed their displeasure during the protest and demanded that the Prime Minister, the Federal Minister for Communications and the provincial government should redress their grievances.