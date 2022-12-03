Residents decry gas shortage, low pressure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Residents of Dhoke Elahi Baksh on Saturday decried the shortage and low pressure of gas supply to the area as they were facing a gas outage for the last few days.

The unannounced gas load-shedding severely affected the daily routine activities of the residents.

Workers and students were forced to leave home early in the morning without having breakfast due to the unavailability of gas in the morning.

Parveen Bibi, a homemaker, told APP that residents were facing problems because of the inefficiency of the departments concerned.

"We pay gas bills every month but get no continuous supply of gas, especially in winter. We cannot buy breakfast, lunch, and dinner from restaurants daily.

" Shahid Masood, a school teacher said the prices of LPG gas cylinders had also doubled along with charcoal and fuel wood.

The low-income households could not afford to buy alternates to cook food and meals from eateries due to uncontrolled inflation, she added.

Mumtaz Khan, a public servant said the supply of gas during winters was critical as the mercury had declined and children and the elderly demanded more care.

The residents have appealed to the officials concerned to play their effective role in the proper supply of gas to the locality, otherwise, they would stage a protest demonstration over the shortage of gas.

When contacted the SNGPL officials remained unavailable for their version on the matter.