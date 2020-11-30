UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Decry Low Gas Pressure, Outages In Askari 2 Colony

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:15 PM

Residents decry low gas pressure, outages in Askari 2 colony

Major (R) Salahuddin President of Residents Executive Committee (REC) Askarai 2,Peshawar cantt, has expressed concern over low gas pressure and outages in Askari 2, demanding the authorities concerned to take concrete measures for ensuring smooth supply to the colony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Major (R) Salahuddin President of Residents Executive Committee (REC) Askarai 2,Peshawar cantt, has expressed concern over low gas pressure and outages in Askari 2, demanding the authorities concerned to take concrete measures for ensuring smooth supply to the colony.

REC President Maj Salahuddin in press release issued here on Monday said that residents of the colony were facing great hardships due to the low pressure of gas which, he added, had turned into a worst loadshedding form, making it impossible even to prepare breakfast or meal.

Major Salahuddin said that Peshawar Sui Gas authorities had adequate time in summer to take preemptive measures and remove line faults for avoiding gas load shedding and low pressure in the colony in winter.

Cantonment board should also take notice of this excessive gas loadshedding in its area. He took exception to the utility for failing to overcome theft issues and as a result people were facing such hardships, he observed.

He said Askari colony 2 comprising 270 flats on Qayyum Stadium-Bara Road and its residents would be constrained to come out on roads if the issue was not resolved at the earliest.

He said that government should probe into alleged clandestine sale of gas to gas pumps which, he added, resulted into gas black out in Askari 2.

Maj Salahuddin urged both the provincial and Federal governments to take all possible measures to mitigate the miseries of the residents by ensuring smooth gas supply at the earliest.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Sui Gas Road Sale Gas All Government

Recent Stories

PM directs to take steps for financial assistance, ..

13 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the Limited Edition Moonlight Sonata ..

25 minutes ago

'World's loneliest elephant' lands in Cambodia, gr ..

22 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Has Not Discussed Russian Peacekeeper ..

24 seconds ago

Six law violators held during search operation

26 seconds ago

Thousands flee as Indonesian volcano bursts to lif ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.