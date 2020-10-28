UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Decry Negligence Of Authorities To Repair Dilapidated Dhoke Juma Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:56 PM

Residents decry negligence of authorities to repair dilapidated Dhoke Juma Road

Rawalpindi residents of Askari 7, 14 and various other colonies on Wednesday decried the negligence of authorities concerned to repair Dhoke Juma Road which was lying in a shabby condition for over a decade

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi residents of Askari 7, 14 and various other colonies on Wednesday decried the negligence of authorities concerned to repair Dhoke Juma Road which was lying in a shabby condition for over a decade.

Talking to APP, Akram Suleman a resident of Asakari-7 said the area residents had welcomed the announcement by Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Mohammad Mehmood regarding overhauling of the worn out Caltex Road whereas they also urged him to direct Chaklala Cantonment board to undertake recarpetting of Dhoke Juma Road which was in pathetic condition for the last many years and was constructed more than a decade ago.

The residents said, "This important link road which connects Tulsa road and goes to Harley Street Bakra Mandi facilitates us avoid the mad rush on tulsa road. The potholes and craters on the road not only damaged the vehicles but also lead to traffic jam on the road." The residents were hopeful that the concerned would mitigate the genuine problem of the area residents.

When contacted the Chaklala Cantonment Board officials and others remained unavailable for their version on the matter.

/395

Related Topics

Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Lead Tulsa Moroccan Dirham

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.