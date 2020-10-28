Residents decry negligence of authorities to repair dilapidated Dhoke Juma Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi residents of Askari 7, 14 and various other colonies on Wednesday decried the negligence of authorities concerned to repair Dhoke Juma Road which was lying in a shabby condition for over a decade.

Talking to APP, Akram Suleman a resident of Asakari-7 said the area residents had welcomed the announcement by Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Mohammad Mehmood regarding overhauling of the worn out Caltex Road whereas they also urged him to direct Chaklala Cantonment board to undertake recarpetting of Dhoke Juma Road which was in pathetic condition for the last many years and was constructed more than a decade ago.

The residents said, "This important link road which connects Tulsa road and goes to Harley Street Bakra Mandi facilitates us avoid the mad rush on tulsa road. The potholes and craters on the road not only damaged the vehicles but also lead to traffic jam on the road." The residents were hopeful that the concerned would mitigate the genuine problem of the area residents.

When contacted the Chaklala Cantonment Board officials and others remained unavailable for their version on the matter.

