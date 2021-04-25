UrduPoint.com
Residents Demand Action Against Amateur Drivers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Residents demand action against amateur drivers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal capital citizens on Sunday demanded action against amateur drivers, causing constant nuisance for the locals, especially during Sehr and Iftar timings.

They urged the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to tighten noose around such miscreants to avoid mishaps ratio on the federal capital roads and avenues.

"Amateur drivers are roaming freely on the roads and posing serious threat to the lives of other commuters," Farhan Ahmed, a motorist said while pointing out slackness of the ITP, which was least bothered to take actions against them.

"How can a young boy without a driving license be allowed to drive on the roads of Islamabad. Action must be taken against their parents who are not concerned about the safety of their children," he said while making a call for rectification measures at the earliest.

Naveed Ahmed, a resident of G-7/4, said such drivers did not know about traffic rules and nor did they care, that eventually made the roads dangerous for other motorists.

He called for urgent steps to regulate traffic in the capital city as such motorists have become a big threat for others.

"It is the duty of traffic police to take strict action against the underage drivers who were creating problems for the citizens," said Umer a senior citizen.

"Police should call their parents and warn them no to give vehicles to their children," he opined.

When contacted a ITP spokesman said special squads have been constituted to take action against underage drivers and the motorcyclists not using helmets.

He admitted that there was a significant increase observed in amateur drivers with the advent of Ramazan, especially during Sehr and Iftar timings.

The squads was deputed at major thoroughfares in the federal capital to check the violations so the public lives might be saved, he noted.

He said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has also appealed the parents to refrain handing over vehicles or bikes to their under-age children.

