Residents demand action against narcotics, ice drug sellers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar organized an open court in Badhber locality of Tehsil Saddar on Friday.

A large number of people participated and highlighted their problems before officers of district administration.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Jawad and Tehsildar Asmatullah Wazir, the officers of subservient departments, revenue staff, public representatives and local notables attended the function at large.

Highlighting their problems, the residents of the locality called for launching action against narcotics and ice drug sellers and steps for the abolition of the menace of aerial firing.

The residents also complained of excessive power load shedding and called for cut in its duration to facilitate the people. They also complained of low pressure of Sui Gas and called for increase in it. Furthermore, they also demanded action against encroachment mafia on Kohat Road.

Addressing the participants of the open court, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mohammad Imran Khan said that the purpose of organizing such gatherings is to bridge gap between the government and general public through administration and their problems at door steps.

He issued directives for the redressal of the public complaints and requested the people to inform him about progress on their application.