UrduPoint.com

Residents Demand Action Against Narcotics, Ice Drug Sellers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Residents demand action against narcotics, ice drug sellers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar organized an open court in Badhber locality of Tehsil Saddar on Friday.

A large number of people participated and highlighted their problems before officers of district administration.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Jawad and Tehsildar Asmatullah Wazir, the officers of subservient departments, revenue staff, public representatives and local notables attended the function at large.

Highlighting their problems, the residents of the locality called for launching action against narcotics and ice drug sellers and steps for the abolition of the menace of aerial firing.

The residents also complained of excessive power load shedding and called for cut in its duration to facilitate the people. They also complained of low pressure of Sui Gas and called for increase in it. Furthermore, they also demanded action against encroachment mafia on Kohat Road.

Addressing the participants of the open court, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mohammad Imran Khan said that the purpose of organizing such gatherings is to bridge gap between the government and general public through administration and their problems at door steps.

He issued directives for the redressal of the public complaints and requested the people to inform him about progress on their application.

Related Topics

Firing Imran Khan Load Shedding Peshawar Sui Gas Road Kohat Progress Saddar Government Court

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

40 minutes ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

1 hour ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

2 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.