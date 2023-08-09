Open Menu

Residents Demand Action Against Pir Chua's Graveyard Land Grabbers

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Residents demand action against Pir Chua's graveyard land grabbers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Residents of Union Council 35 Rawalpindi city on Wednesday demanded of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to take action against grabbers of Pir Chua's graveyard land.

Dilawar Khan, a resident of Iqbal Colony said that contrary to policy of the Punjab government, illegal construction was being carried out in Pir Chua graveyard adjacent to Masjid Faiz Ul Quran.

He said that some land grabbers had constructed a building in the graveyard by erasing graves apparently in connivance with the concerned officials for which they have not any legal documents.

Sheikh Hafeez another resident of the area said building inspector have turned a blind eye to the illegal activities taking place in the area, which were not possible without backing of the concerned staff.

He said that they have complained to the Municipal administration several times but no action had been taken yet.

The residents have demanded of the MCR to demolish the illegal construction and registered FIRs against those who have no legal position in this regard.

When contacted, Chief Officer MCR Amjad Dhillon admitted that the matter was in his notice and the staff would look after all the matters related to illegal construction in the graveyard.

He said that legal action would be taken against the alleged land grabbers./395

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Mosque All

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

14 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

1 hour ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

6 hours ago
NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

13 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

13 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

14 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

14 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan