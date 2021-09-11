Residents demand broken roads to repair in capital sectors of F-6, G7

The citizens of Islamabad city from sector F-6 and G-7 have demanded the authorities concerned to pay attention on urgent repairs of broken roads which are not only causing traffic jams but also endangers public safety as accidents are likely to occur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The citizens of Islamabad city from sector F-6 and G-7 have demanded the authorities concerned to pay attention on urgent repairs of broken roads which are not only causing traffic jams but also endangers public safety as accidents are likely to occur.

According to residents' complaints, the majority roads of sectors of capital city are giving a nightmare look for residents as these have not been re-carpeted for the past many years and travelling on these dilapidated roads has been causing inconvenience for motorists.

A resident talking to a this scribe said travelling with worst condition of roads were only time consuming besides it was not only posing a danger to motorists but also to pedestrians.

With recent spell of rain heaps of mud and sand along the dug up roads have become nuisance which has not only been causing suffocation but also cause viral infection for residents, said a resident of F-6.

The recent spell of rains have turned the situation more worse due to water-logging in the ditches and heaps of garbage resulting in frequent road accidents in these areas of G-7 and F-6, said a motorist.

A resident said despite repeated requests to the Capital development Authority (CDA) to repair the broken roads, nothing had been done besides giving flimsy promises.

The residents urged CDA to take practical steps on urgent notice on the concerned matter before a serious accident occurs at these locations as a heavy flow of traffic was always witnessed on these roads.

Another citizens said that Islamabad is the capital of Pakistan but broken roads and chocked sewerage systems have been damaging the overall image of the city.

He emphasized that CDA should address the key issues on priority basis that will help in smooth growth of business and traffic flow.

CDA official claimed that Capital Development Authority has continued with repair, maintenance and patch work of all major roads and workers will be strictly directed to look after rest of broken roads where complaints come and it will also be repaired as soon as possible.