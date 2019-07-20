Residents demand crackdown against drug peddlers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Residents of Dhoke Ratta Amral has urged the authorities concerned to take action against drug peddlers to save the young generation from the menace of addiction.

Talking to APP, residents of the area said that drug peddlers were running the notorious business with impunity and drugs were being sold in open space freely urging police to take action against drug dealers.

Drug addiction among the youth was on the rise due to open sale of narcotics in the area. They demanded the authorities concerned and the police high-ups to take action against the drug-peddlers destroying lives of youths.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) capt ® Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed the SPs, SDPOs and Station House Officers (SHOs) to take strict action against drug peddlers adding that negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.