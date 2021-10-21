UrduPoint.com

Residents Demand For Bridge Construction On Tator Road

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:16 PM

Residents of Tator and seven other remote villages have demanded of the authorities to rebuild bridge on Tator road to overcome their hardships facing in reaching Tank City

Malik Hussain Bhittani, a resident of area said that bridge was the only source of the residents of the area particularly students, women and sick people were facing great hardships in reaching the city. " The link bridge has been completely damaged in last year floods, he said.

He said that around 20,000 population of eight villages were compelled to use makeshift dangerous bridge to reach city while the parents were worried about their school going children who had to use this makeshift bridge to reach their education institutions.

Residents of the area complained that they met with elected public representatives of Tank for construction the damaged bridge several times but their genuine problem had not resolved yet.

They announced for protest demonstration would be held on October 25 to press their demand of bridge construction.

