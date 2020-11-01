Residents demand more facilities in public parks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :The residents on Sunday demanded more facilities and maintenance in public parks set up at various sectors of Federal Capital.

They were of the views that due to lack of facilitates and annual maintenance mostly parks were giving deserting look,wild grass was not yet trimmed after monsoon season.

Mustafa Siddique a resident of G-6 told that people particularly children were reluctant to visit the public parks due to poor maintenance.

He said that many parks had not yet been cleaned since long and swings and benches were also broken which needed urgent attention for repairing.

Due to out of order flood lights, no could even think to visit these parks after evening, he said.

Beauty of the public parks including Kachnar park, Rawal park, F-9 park etc has faded due to growing up of wild grass, weeds, herbs and shrubs.

Rashid Khan, a resident of G-7 said that children parks of G-7 were ignored by the authorities' concerned and since long no maintenance work was carried out.

Hammad Ali, a visitor said that there was no proper lighting system in the parks and visitors were reluctant to visit there. Most of the parks and playgrounds were in a terrible condition, adding that its decaying condition speaks volumes of the lack of interest of concerned officials Zunaira Akram, another resident of G-9 said that G-9 Park was also need attention of the authorities, adding that people forced to play on road side and green belts due to shortage of parks and ground in the sector.

However, when contacted Director Sanitation CDA, Sardar Khan Zamri told parks were being cleaned regularly and wild gross was also being trimmed in the parks, he added.

He also urged the visitors to put garbage in dustbins installed in every park to avoid garbage in the park.

