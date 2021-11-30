Residents demand removal of encroachments from Pajagi Road

Residents of Faqir Kalley have demanded for immediate abolition of encroachments from Pajagi Road and busy square of the locality to expand the road for vehicular traffic

The demand was made during an open kachehri organized under the auspices of district administration with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief, Mohammad Imran Khan in the chair.

Besides, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Omar Owais Kiyani, Deputy Director ata-Base, Mohammad Asghar Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Noor Akbar Khan, Tehsildars Zulfikar Khan & Waqif Khan, the officers of other subsidiary department including revenue, the general public also attended the meeting at large.

For the facilitation and information of the people, the officers of the district administration had made announcements through loud speakers, before holding Kuli Kachehri.

The residents complained that due to encroachments traffic mostly remained jam on Pajagi Road and people were facing hardships in travelling towards their destinations.

They had also demanded the deployment of a permanent traffic sergeant to control the traffic. The residents have also demanded the removal of encroachments from drains that creating problems for the people.

The residents have also complained of the growing use of ice drug among the youth and have demanded stern action against the drug mafia to protect them from the menace of narcotics.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC (Relief) Mohammad Imran Khan said that the purpose of holding such Kuli Kachehris was to bridge gap among district administration and general public to resolve problems at their doorsteps.

He issued directives for the resolution of all complaints of the people and urged the people to inform him about progress on their application and complaints.