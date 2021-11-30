UrduPoint.com

Residents Demand Removal Of Encroachments From Pajagi Road

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:06 PM

Residents demand removal of encroachments from Pajagi Road

Residents of Faqir Kalley have demanded for immediate abolition of encroachments from Pajagi Road and busy square of the locality to expand the road for vehicular traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Residents of Faqir Kalley have demanded for immediate abolition of encroachments from Pajagi Road and busy square of the locality to expand the road for vehicular traffic.

The demand was made during an open kachehri organized under the auspices of district administration with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief, Mohammad Imran Khan in the chair.

Besides, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Omar Owais Kiyani, Deputy Director ata-Base, Mohammad Asghar Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Noor Akbar Khan, Tehsildars Zulfikar Khan & Waqif Khan, the officers of other subsidiary department including revenue, the general public also attended the meeting at large.

For the facilitation and information of the people, the officers of the district administration had made announcements through loud speakers, before holding Kuli Kachehri.

The residents complained that due to encroachments traffic mostly remained jam on Pajagi Road and people were facing hardships in travelling towards their destinations.

They had also demanded the deployment of a permanent traffic sergeant to control the traffic. The residents have also demanded the removal of encroachments from drains that creating problems for the people.

The residents have also complained of the growing use of ice drug among the youth and have demanded stern action against the drug mafia to protect them from the menace of narcotics.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC (Relief) Mohammad Imran Khan said that the purpose of holding such Kuli Kachehris was to bridge gap among district administration and general public to resolve problems at their doorsteps.

He issued directives for the resolution of all complaints of the people and urged the people to inform him about progress on their application and complaints.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Road Traffic Progress Mohammad Asghar All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emi ..

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emirati literary achievements

14 seconds ago
 Minsk Spent About $25Mln on Aid to Refugees at Bor ..

Minsk Spent About $25Mln on Aid to Refugees at Border - Lukashenko

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister orders for reciting Darood-e-Ibrahi ..

Chief Minister orders for reciting Darood-e-Ibrahimi in schools

2 minutes ago
 Xi Jinping sends congratulations on UN meeting mar ..

Xi Jinping sends congratulations on UN meeting marking International Day of Soli ..

2 minutes ago
 Remains of 11 people found in mass grave in easter ..

Remains of 11 people found in mass grave in eastern Croatia

2 minutes ago
 Plastic materials exports witness record 40.86% in ..

Plastic materials exports witness record 40.86% increase

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.