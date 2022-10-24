Residents demand repair of dilapidated Budhani bridge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The residents of Darmangi and Teriabala, suburban areas of the provincial capital, have demanded of the provincial government to start repair work at dilapidated historic Budhani Bridge which has been a source of inconvenience for thousands of commuters on a daily basis.

They said that protective fences on both sides of the bridge have been broken that may cause an accident as scores of schools vans cross this bridge regularly. Residents threatened that if repair work was not started timely they would be forced to launch protest demonstrations and block the road for all types for traffic.

They said that thousands of people use this bridge on a daily basis to reach Warsak road, Pagagi road, and to their destinations in Peshawar.