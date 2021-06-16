UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Demand Repair Work At Adiala Road

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:23 PM

Residents demand repair work at Adiala road

The residents of Adiala Road stressed Chaklala Cantonment board and Punjab Highways Department to carry out repair work of dilapidated road in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The residents of Adiala Road stressed Chaklala Cantonment board and Punjab Highways Department to carry out repair work of dilapidated road in the area.

The residents said no repair work had been done for last many years and various parts of the road were in depleted condition.

Muhammad Ali, a resident of Jahari stop said the road had turned into a drain due to stranded water which was not not only creating problem for people but also led to a number of accidents.

A resident of Private Housing Society near Adiala, Nadeem Malik, said a portion of the road had been washed away due to stagnant sewerage water which was leading to traffic mess.

Another resident Waheed Qurashi, said the road was not only damaging vehicles but was also affecting health of people due to accumulation of sewerage and rainwater on the road.

In case of emergency, the road is a complete nuisance for commuters especiallyfor patients as they have to face double misery due to bumpy and depleted condition of road, he commented.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Vehicles Road Traffic Housing

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

28 minutes ago

UAE hosts 11th meeting of IORA&#039;s CSO Committe ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister discuss ..

2 hours ago

Putin on Russian Organizations Backed by US: We Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister, Sardar Attique discuss matters of ..

5 minutes ago

Former Bulgarian Intelligence Chief Says Kremlin I ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.