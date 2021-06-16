Residents demand repair work at Adiala road

The residents of Adiala Road stressed Chaklala Cantonment board and Punjab Highways Department to carry out repair work of dilapidated road in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The residents of Adiala Road stressed Chaklala Cantonment board and Punjab Highways Department to carry out repair work of dilapidated road in the area.

The residents said no repair work had been done for last many years and various parts of the road were in depleted condition.

Muhammad Ali, a resident of Jahari stop said the road had turned into a drain due to stranded water which was not not only creating problem for people but also led to a number of accidents.

A resident of Private Housing Society near Adiala, Nadeem Malik, said a portion of the road had been washed away due to stagnant sewerage water which was leading to traffic mess.

Another resident Waheed Qurashi, said the road was not only damaging vehicles but was also affecting health of people due to accumulation of sewerage and rainwater on the road.

In case of emergency, the road is a complete nuisance for commuters especiallyfor patients as they have to face double misery due to bumpy and depleted condition of road, he commented.