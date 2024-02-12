Open Menu

Residents Demand To Finish Eidgah Road Construction Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Residents demand to finish Eidgah road construction work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The residents have demanded the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to complete the ongoing work on the dilapidated Eidgah road at the earliest.

Talking to APP, a resident of the area Sardar Bashir said that Eidgah Road had become a permanent source of inconvenience for the citizens especially for the visitors of the Holy Family Hospital.

He added that the district administration had dug the road for recarpeting and laying sewage line around three months ago but failed to complete the work within the stipulated time adding misery to the public life.

Bashir said that the road was connected with the important sections of the city and witnessed a great rush at Government Post Graduate College Chowk due to the dilapidated condition while the motorists had to face hardships while passing the road.

He called upon the quarter concerned to look into the matter and complete the work at the earliest for the smooth flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Rawalpindi Post Family Government

Recent Stories

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

11 minutes ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

23 minutes ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

29 minutes ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

1 hour ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

2 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

2 hours ago
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

5 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan