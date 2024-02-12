Residents demand to finish Eidgah road construction work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The residents have demanded the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to complete the ongoing work on the dilapidated Eidgah road at the earliest.

Talking to APP, a resident of the area Sardar Bashir said that Eidgah Road had become a permanent source of inconvenience for the citizens especially for the visitors of the Holy Family Hospital.

He added that the district administration had dug the road for recarpeting and laying sewage line around three months ago but failed to complete the work within the stipulated time adding misery to the public life.

Bashir said that the road was connected with the important sections of the city and witnessed a great rush at Government Post Graduate College Chowk due to the dilapidated condition while the motorists had to face hardships while passing the road.

He called upon the quarter concerned to look into the matter and complete the work at the earliest for the smooth flow of traffic.