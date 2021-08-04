UrduPoint.com

Residents Demand To Remove Illegal Security Gates In Sattelite Town Area

The residents of Satellite town asked the authorities concerned on Wednesday to remove metal gates on roads and streets in D and F block satellite town areas

They wrote to the Regional Police Officer and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi alleging that these gates were 'illegal' and demanded that the Municipal Corporation (MC) should get these detached.

Dr Tahir Sharif, a resident of the area said, that many schools, parks, medical centres, were located in the area while illegal gates erected in the area remain closed throughout day and night restricting free-flow of traffic and entry of the general public in the area.

" "As these gates remain closed, we are forced to take long routes to reach our destination. We demand that the MC should take required action against these violations at the earliest," he added.

He informed that the residents had asked the civic body and the district administration to take action in this regard.

When contacted an official at the Municipal corporation office confirmed that a complaint regarding removal of the gates has been received through the Commissioner office which was sent to town officer regulation for further action.

