Residents demand to remove illegal security gates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The residents of Satellite town have asked the authorities concerned to remove metal gates on roads and streets in D and F block of Satellite town areas.

They had written to the Regional Police Officer and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi alleging that these gates were 'illegal' and demanded that the Municipal Corporation (MC) should get these detached.

Dr Tahir Sharif, a resident of the area said that many schools, parks, medical centres, were located in the area while illegal gates erected in the area remain closed throughout day and night restricting free-flow of traffic and entry of the general public in the area. "As these gates remain closed, we are forced to take long routes to reach our destination. We demand that the MC should take required action against these violations at the earliest," he added.

He informed that the residents had asked the civic body and the district administration to take action in that regard.

Another resident of Saidpur scheme no 2, Muhammad Amjad Abbasi while talking to APP said these gates were erected around one year ago in consultation with the area residents as purses snatching and robberies had become a routine matter in the area.

He said two brothers were killed during a dacoity two years ago upon which area residents while taking the area police into confidence erected the gates.

Amjad said that after the fixing of gates, the crime incidents has decreased in the area while the gates were closed at 11 pm at night and the security guards deputed there opened the gates before Fajr prayers.

When contacted an official at the Municipal corporation office confirmed that a complaint regarding removal of the gates has been received through the Commissioner office which was sent to Town officer regulation for further action.