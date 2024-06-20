Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from residential areas

The residents of the city have urged the district administration to shuffle makeshift animal hide godowns from housing areas as they were spoiling the environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The residents of the city have urged the district administration to shuffle makeshift animal hide godowns from housing areas as they were spoiling the environment.

Talking to APP, Ziarat Khan, a resident of the Pir Choha area said the hides collected on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha were stored in the residential area godowns which become source of various diseases.

He said that animal skin traders kept the hides for several weeks in their godowns and were polluting the entire environment.

Sheikh Umer another resident of the area said that it has become problematic for the residents to move into the area without a mask due to the smell.

He said that hide collectors gathered the hides on makeshift stalls on roads resulting in blockade of roads during Eid days.

He demanded that the city administration, shift the hide centers from the residential areas which were a hurdle to a smooth traffic flow besides polluting the atmosphere.

Various organizations and businessmen collected hides of sacrificed animals and store them at different sites in the city areas including Jamia Masjid road, Pir Choha Chowk, Ratta Amral, and most congested areas of the city which are a potential threat for the outbreak of diseases including dengue and anthrax.

