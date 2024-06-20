Open Menu

Residents Demand To Shift Animal Hide Godowns From Residential Areas

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 06:19 PM

Residents demand to shift animal hide godowns from residential areas

The residents of the city have urged the district administration to shuffle makeshift animal hide godowns from housing areas as they were spoiling the environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The residents of the city have urged the district administration to shuffle makeshift animal hide godowns from housing areas as they were spoiling the environment.

Talking to APP, Ziarat Khan, a resident of the Pir Choha area said the hides collected on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha were stored in the residential area godowns which become source of various diseases.

He said that animal skin traders kept the hides for several weeks in their godowns and were polluting the entire environment.

Sheikh Umer another resident of the area said that it has become problematic for the residents to move into the area without a mask due to the smell.

He said that hide collectors gathered the hides on makeshift stalls on roads resulting in blockade of roads during Eid days.

He demanded that the city administration, shift the hide centers from the residential areas which were a hurdle to a smooth traffic flow besides polluting the atmosphere.

Various organizations and businessmen collected hides of sacrificed animals and store them at different sites in the city areas including Jamia Masjid road, Pir Choha Chowk, Ratta Amral, and most congested areas of the city which are a potential threat for the outbreak of diseases including dengue and anthrax.

/395

Related Topics

Dengue Road Traffic Ziarat Mosque From Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Researc ..

Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali pa ..

20 seconds ago
 CM announces one-month pay for workers removing an ..

CM announces one-month pay for workers removing animal waste during Eid

11 seconds ago
 WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid

WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid

12 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holi ..

Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holidays

16 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana ..

Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain directs for au ..

18 seconds ago
 Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with soc ..

Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society

14 minutes ago
Performance of four educational departments review ..

Performance of four educational departments reviewed

14 minutes ago
 Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer compan ..

Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer companies to determine production co ..

14 minutes ago
 Bank of England freezes rate before UK election

Bank of England freezes rate before UK election

22 minutes ago
 China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new rai ..

China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economi ..

22 minutes ago
 PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points

PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points

22 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan