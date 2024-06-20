Residents Demand To Shift Animal Hide Godowns From Residential Areas
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 06:19 PM
The residents of the city have urged the district administration to shuffle makeshift animal hide godowns from housing areas as they were spoiling the environment
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The residents of the city have urged the district administration to shuffle makeshift animal hide godowns from housing areas as they were spoiling the environment.
Talking to APP, Ziarat Khan, a resident of the Pir Choha area said the hides collected on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha were stored in the residential area godowns which become source of various diseases.
He said that animal skin traders kept the hides for several weeks in their godowns and were polluting the entire environment.
Sheikh Umer another resident of the area said that it has become problematic for the residents to move into the area without a mask due to the smell.
He said that hide collectors gathered the hides on makeshift stalls on roads resulting in blockade of roads during Eid days.
He demanded that the city administration, shift the hide centers from the residential areas which were a hurdle to a smooth traffic flow besides polluting the atmosphere.
Various organizations and businessmen collected hides of sacrificed animals and store them at different sites in the city areas including Jamia Masjid road, Pir Choha Chowk, Ratta Amral, and most congested areas of the city which are a potential threat for the outbreak of diseases including dengue and anthrax.
/395
Recent Stories
Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali pa ..
CM announces one-month pay for workers removing animal waste during Eid
WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid
Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holidays
Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain directs for au ..
Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society
Performance of four educational departments reviewed
Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer companies to determine production co ..
Bank of England freezes rate before UK election
China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economi ..
PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) chief Karamat Ali passes away20 seconds ago
-
CM announces one-month pay for workers removing animal waste during Eid11 seconds ago
-
WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid12 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 remained on high alert during Eid holidays16 seconds ago
-
Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society14 minutes ago
-
Performance of four educational departments reviewed14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug supplier in injured condition29 minutes ago
-
SWMC, MCs dispose of 8213 tonnes waste of sacrificial animals in three days of Eidul Azha39 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to resolve issues: KP Governor39 minutes ago
-
Another two victims of laptop battery explosion die in Allied Hospital49 minutes ago
-
Former Governor commends efforts of BWMC management during Eid holidays49 minutes ago
-
Multiple agri projects underway to unleash green revolution: Kundi59 minutes ago