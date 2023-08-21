Open Menu

Residents Demand Water Supply Restoration Damaged After Mountain Blasting

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 09:51 PM

The residents on Monday demanded the restoration of the water supply line from Golain Fountain to Chitral town disrupted since Sunday due to a mountain blasting operation carried out by the National Highway Authority (NHA)

The blasting intended for road expansion led to a hill collapse, damaging the water pipeline, and approximately 50,000 residents of Chitral town are grappling with a shortage of drinking water as a result of this interruption.

The PHE department has arranged an alternative water supply from Angarghoan Shahshah of the Water and Sanitation Unit. The Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department has cited significant challenges in restoring the water supply.

A substantial amount of debris and boulders are obstructing the pipeline. Moreover, the cracked mountain above the pipeline poses a grave risk to repair crews.

Local Chairman Faizur Rehman of Booni criticized the use of blasting instead of safer methods for mountain excavation.

He emphasized that the blasting caused a dangerous mountain collapse, risking the safety of travelers on this busy road.

Similarly, Chitral's social and political circles are calling for higher authorities' intervention, and the urgency for the restoration of drinking water is also stressed.

