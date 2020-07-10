Residents demanded of Mangal demanded of to shift Asphalt mixing plant from area

Residents of Mangal Abbottabad Friday demanded of the provincial government to immediately shift the Asphalt mixing plant set up by the department of Communication and Works (C&W) posing a serious threat for the people, environment and wildlife of the area

The mixing plant was constructed just 200 yards away from the freshwater source which is being used by the dozens of villages of two union councils including Banda Peer Khan and Baldheri.

Babar Khan a local journalist told APP that people are also worried about the use of bituminous-bound materials, crushed rock, sand, gravel, or slags material and their wastes that are polluting the environment and clean drinking water which is the only source for the many villages of the area.

Three years back the administration of the Asphalt plant have dumped tons of waste material which was highly contaminated in the water reservoir resulting in a large number of fishes found dead and the same water was in the use of the people, he adding said.

Amjad Ali a resident of Mangal told APP that most of the time smell of the material being used in the plant is unbearable which is also causing nose, throat, eyes and lung issues in the area.

A group of affectees from different villages of Mangal while talking to media at Mangal said that 20 years ago despite the dissatisfaction of the locals against the construction of the plant C&W department erected it and started its production, when the plant started its production within one-kilometer radius nobody can even breath owing to the bad smell of the material which is being used for running the boiler and creating several diseases including allergy, sour throat, bronchitis and other.

The surrounding areas of asphalt plants consist of the beautiful jungle and rare species of wildlife that have serious threats, adding they said. On our complaints Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad and Environment Protection Agency officials have visited the area many times to monitor the situation but they failed to resolve our issue, adding they said.

From the last decade, locals are protesting against asphalt plants and demanding from the environment and other concerned departments of KPK to take strict action against the plant which is omitting pollution and also destroying the environment of the area.