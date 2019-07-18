UrduPoint.com
Residents Demands CDA For Desilting Of Nullah

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:27 PM

Residents of various sectors of the federal capital Thursday demanded the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take measures for cleanliness of nullahs passing through their localities

At least one nullah is following from almost every sector of Islamabad, however, immediate attention of the civic body is needed to clean these and ward off any untoward incident as well save the citizens from several health dangers.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Farid , a resident of sector G-7, said nullahs located at sector G-9 and G-7 are filled with dirty water and mud and it is very much vulnerable for the residents during the monsoon season.

He pointed out that the civic body had not desilted these nullahs for many years.

When the CDA official was contacted, he told that the Sanitation Directorate has started the work on the cleanliness of nullahs by lifting garbage from them.

He said teams of the directorate comprised of nullah coolies would carry out the cleanliness work and lifting of garbage from different nullahs on war footing.

The official informed the Sanitation Directorate to take effective steps for cleanliness of nullahs in well planned manner, as the sewerage lines are causing a massive stench, whereas throwing of plastic bags and other solid waste results in blockage of smooth flow of nullah water.

He said if the cleanliness of these nullahs was carried out on a regular basis, the garbage and malodorousness can be controlled and the spread of diseases can be prevented besides breeding of mosquitoes and other insects.

