Residents Express Concern Over Sudden Increase Of Land Transfer Fee

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 06:48 PM

Residents express concern over sudden increase of land transfer fee

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) slamabad, Feb 02 (Online) The residents of Federal Capital Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 02nd February, 2020) slamabad have expressed concern over sudden high increase of commercial land transfer (Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) ntiqal) fee as District Administration Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) slamabad has fixed Rs 2.5million land transfer fee on 1 Marla commercial land.However, residents have adopted another way to avoid heavy fee and they are getting degrees from court to run the matters.

Now the property sale and purchase business was only limited to stamp papers owing to the high rate of transfer fee.Sources stated that higher increase of commercial land transfer fee has also badly hit the income of Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) slamabad revenue department.Along with higher increase of commercial land fee the government has also imposed Rs 7100 CVT-tax.

Now the residents are adopting other ways to avoid the heavy charges.

