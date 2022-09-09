UrduPoint.com

Residents Express Fear Of Various Diseases' Outbreak Amid Consuming Contaminated Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Underground water of parts of the district turned contaminated sparking fears of outbreak of various diseases in the wake of flood water accumulated across its three tehsils.

The affected people which also includes victims of tehsils Rajanpur, Roghan Mazari and Jampur apprised APP about their concerns regarding possible diseases such as diarrhoea, itching, malaria fever and viral infections if no action was not taken to mitigate it.

They demanded the government, to start antiseptic spray for killing mosquitoes which were increasing with the passage of days, and to ensure presence of antibiotics in local health units.

Meanwhile, CEO Health Dr Fiaz said that about 22 mobile medical camps and 61 fixed camps were set up in different parts of the district.

