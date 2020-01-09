UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Face Problems As Chitral Receives Snowfall

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Residents face problems as Chitral receives snowfall

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :As Chitral receives heavy snowfall, the life and business activities come to a standstill and people remain confined to their homes.

During such a situation, traffic on roads remains thin and tradition hustle and bustle in bazaars also witness decrease. People usually use fire wood to keep their houses warm which means that forest wood is cut mercilessly during such days. As well as local people also are using fire wood for cooking and heating purposes.

A gas plant was approved by the previous government and a 40-kanal site for the proposed project was also identified in Singor area, but the current government stopped work on it.

Due to unprecedented hike in the power tariff, people now use electricity very cautiously. Whenever there is heavy snowfall, people remove snow from their roofs with the help of wooden spades.

They do so because they fear that the increasing load of snow may damage their roofs. When snow remains on the roof top, it also causes seepage, which causes difficulties for the residents. Water pipelines also freeze and sometimes burst in extreme cold weather after which the residents face severe water shortage.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shaukat Fayyaz Khattak said while talking to this scribe that the ratio of forests in Chitral as compared to population and consumption is very low.

The DFO said when people don't find fuel wood then they even don't hesitate to use the precious Deodar wood for fuel. He said people must be provided free of cost, or at least subsidized, electricity from Golian power house so that they could use it for cooking food and keeping their houses warm.

Former MNA Shahzada Iftikharuddin said gas project was approved due to his efforts, but unfortunately the project became victim of politics and people remained deprived of the facility.

The local people said there is extreme shortage of fuel wood in Chitral Bazaar and it is available at Rs600 per mound which is beyond the reach of common people.

They said the indifference of elected representatives towards the Sengor gas project is troublesome. Social circles of Chitral have called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to order resumption of work on gas project in Chitral and provide cheaper gas and electricity to the people to save the forests from destruction.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Weather Fire Shortage Prime Minister Snow Electricity Business Water Traffic Chitral SITE May Gas From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 January 2020

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Costa Rica&#039;s Presi ..

10 hours ago

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns ..

11 hours ago

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

12 hours ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.