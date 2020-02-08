Residents face water chronic issues at federal capital: Ali Nawaz Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday said scarcity of water is one of the major issue faced by the residents of capital city.

He stated this while addressing an inauguration ceremony of West Water Treatment Plant at UC-1 Saidpur, here on Saturday.

He said efforts were underway to resolve water issue by initiating various water related projects in the capital including water sewage treatment plants.

He said as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Clean and Green Pakistan, CDA provided land for Saidpur in first phase followed by more plant installations at Union Council (UC) Bahara Koh, UC Phulgaran and two others.

He said rural development is one of the core agenda item of PTI. He said excavation works for construction of underpass on Express Highway at G-7-G-8 has also been started as promised.

The SAPM said in last 15 years no water project was initiated in capital city, adding that most areas are facing water scarcity in various sectors.

He said to avert accidents and maintain traffic flow, the incumbent management of the authority has initiated a number of projects including construction of pedestrian bridges.

PTI opposition Leader Metropolitan Corporation Raja Sheraz Kiani was also present on the occasion.

The water plant inauguration ceremony was also attended by a large number of people.