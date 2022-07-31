Residents face water shortage in G-13 sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The residents of G-13 sector were irked by water supply from the Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA) to the area, as they had to bear heavy expenses for getting private water tankers for their houses to fulfill the requirement.

According to the residents, despite several complaints the concerned body was unable to address their issues and in particular the supply of sufficient water to the residents. "We have to bear heavy expenses upto Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 on getting private water tankers," they said.

They said the water was supplied once a week and sometimes not at all and people were left on the mercy of the tanker mafia.

They said that water scarcity has become a worrisome issue for the residents of sector G-13 of Islamabad where demand for supplying the water facility from external sources was escalating due to a sharp increase in its population and minimal availability of tankers and storage tanks in the sub-sectors.

The residents also highlighted that water storage tanks were not available for all sub-sectors and measures should be taken in this regard so that residents could have a sigh of relief.

When contacted, an official of the civic agency said efforts were being made to address the concerns of the residents of sector G-13. "FGEHA had also launched a mobile application for timely redressal of grievances of complaints regarding sewerage, streetlights, garbage collection and illegal land grabbing at its housing projects in sectors G-13 and G14 of the federal capital.

He said the Director General FGEHA was personally monitoring the complaints himself on FGEHA Resident Complaint Portal. "The residents living in the authority's housing projects should download the app and start registering their complaints in a hassle free manner.

He said because of the app, the residents won't have to stand in long queues to register their complaints about water, sewerage, sanitation or any other issue.

\778