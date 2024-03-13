Residents Fed Up With Increasing Encroachment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Ever increasing encroachment in different areas of the city remains one of the main issues being faced by the residents.
People have shown their concerns over poor response by the authorities concerned. With the start of the holy month of Ramadan, main bazars and markets are witnessing huge congestion creating difficulties for residents. The concerned administrations and allied departments need to take timely action.
Cantonment areas including Octri 22, Tench Bhatta, People's Colony, Kalma Chok and adjacent areas are facing consistent mess, particularly in evening when considerable number of vehicles enter in these areas.
'Shopkeepers extend their stalls on main roads which create hurdles even for pedestrians to pass by the bazar' said Amir, a resident of Tench Bhatta.
He said that hawkers continuously move on roads which result in hurdling the smooth running of vehicles. There must be licencing system for allowing vegetable/ fruit hawkers, he said.
Despite occasional visits of areas by the encroachment team of Rawalpindi Cantonment board, the situation remains unchanged.
'The RCB team visits the markets in morning time even before the markets are open, which makes no difference' Amir complained adding that the RCB team should hold surprise visits at day time.
He said that road from Octri No 22 to Qasai Choke face severe traffic jam as a routine. People from surrounding areas visit this bazar for shopping which further adds up road blockage.
Almost the same situation develops on Mughalabad Abid Majid Road and Peoples Colony localities.
'In fact, Tench Bhatta is not only thickly populated but also, as a whole locality it serves as a corridor between between Sadar, Dhoke Syedan and Dhamial areas, said Raja Babar another resident.
He said that a systematic market management plan was needed to overcome the consistent prevailing issues. 'The encroachment has also affected human behaviours as it is accelerating aggression in residents.
A group of other residents demanded for sparing a parking area on Tench Bhatta road, as one of the solutions to the issue. During Ramadan, the massive presence of people and vehicles on main roads have disturbed our mental health.They appealed the authorities for strict and continued action against the encroaches.
When contacted, RCB officials informed that anti encroachment teams would soon be launching a special campaign in this regard.
