Residents frustrated with rise in organized child begging, call for stronger action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) As Islamabad's streets and shopping areas become increasingly crowded with professional beggars, including children, residents are expressing frustration and urging authorities to intensify efforts against organized begging.

Islamabad’s busy roads, malls, and outdoor dining spots have become hotspots for child beggars, who approach residents persistently. Locals say these encounters are not only uncomfortable but also highlight the growing issue of organized begging in the city.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Asif, a resident, shared his concerns, explaining how dining out with his family on weekends is often disrupted by child beggars. They initially ask for money, and when refused, they request food instead, making it difficult for families to enjoy their outings.

Hafeez Ullah, another resident, described facing similar issues while shopping. According to him, a group of beggars often surrounds him, with one person approaching first and then signaling others to follow suit, creating a coordinated attempt to solicit donations.

In response, the Islamabad district administration has launched an anti-begging drive. Recently, nine children involved in begging were transferred to the Edhi Center. Operations led by Assistant Commissioners from the Saddar and Industrial Area zones also resulted in the detention of nine suspects linked to child trafficking networks.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon emphasized the urgency of cracking down on those exploiting children for profit. He has urged authorities to take swift action against organized begging networks and has called for legal measures against those involved in child exploitation.

Local support for these efforts is strong, with residents hoping the city will soon be free from the widespread presence of organized beggars.

