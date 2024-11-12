Residents Frustrated With Rise In Organized Child Begging, Call For Stronger Action
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) As Islamabad's streets and shopping areas become increasingly crowded with professional beggars, including children, residents are expressing frustration and urging authorities to intensify efforts against organized begging.
Islamabad’s busy roads, malls, and outdoor dining spots have become hotspots for child beggars, who approach residents persistently. Locals say these encounters are not only uncomfortable but also highlight the growing issue of organized begging in the city.
Talking to APP, Muhammad Asif, a resident, shared his concerns, explaining how dining out with his family on weekends is often disrupted by child beggars. They initially ask for money, and when refused, they request food instead, making it difficult for families to enjoy their outings.
Hafeez Ullah, another resident, described facing similar issues while shopping. According to him, a group of beggars often surrounds him, with one person approaching first and then signaling others to follow suit, creating a coordinated attempt to solicit donations.
In response, the Islamabad district administration has launched an anti-begging drive. Recently, nine children involved in begging were transferred to the Edhi Center. Operations led by Assistant Commissioners from the Saddar and Industrial Area zones also resulted in the detention of nine suspects linked to child trafficking networks.
Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon emphasized the urgency of cracking down on those exploiting children for profit. He has urged authorities to take swift action against organized begging networks and has called for legal measures against those involved in child exploitation.
Local support for these efforts is strong, with residents hoping the city will soon be free from the widespread presence of organized beggars.
/395
Recent Stories
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways refund Rs 380 mln to passengers on account of undue delay21 minutes ago
-
Smog to persist in major cities as weather conditions worsen in Nov, Dec: NDMA31 minutes ago
-
One-day free Diabetes camp to be organized on Nov 1441 minutes ago
-
Alarming smog crisis demands immediate action: Dawar Hameed41 minutes ago
-
Interior minister meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of Urdu poet Shakeb Jalali observed1 hour ago
-
Islooites demand action against illegal LPG, petrol sales1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi assures Commissioner Afghan Commissionerate to resolve problems2 hours ago
-
Man shot dead by his in-laws in Abbottabad2 hours ago
-
Motorway Police sub-inspector martyred in accident on Hazara Expressway2 hours ago
-
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today3 hours ago
-
Bilawal forms legislative committee for parliamentary affairs3 hours ago