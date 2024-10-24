Residents Fuming Over District Administration’s Inaction Against Nanbais
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The residents of the Federal Capital on Thursday decried the inaction of the district administration against the Naanbai (bakers) who have been selling Roti and Naan beyond the official rates with impunity.
The citizens sought stringent action against the Naanbai, ignoring the directives of the district administration which has fixed prices of the Roti and Naan at Rs 15 and Rs 20 respectively, following the footsteps of the Government of Punjab.
Muhammad Abbas, a resident of the F-7 area, told APP about selling of Roti and Naan in his locality at higher rates by different Naanbai who hushed the customers away if they pointed out the official rates of the commodity.
He said it seemed that the district administration either not visiting the area or keeping their eyes closed over the issue deliberately.
Similarly, Muhammad Azam from the G-8 sector, said the district administration was supposed to ensure that all the commodities were sold at official rates. Let alone Roti or Naan, other commodities were also being sold at higher rates.
“Roti is not a luxury, it is a basic commodity which is a daily need of us,” said Azam who believed that many hotels and tandoors were allegedly selling roti/naan at higher rates in connivance with some black sheep in the district administration.
He demanded action against the officials who were rather indulged in malpractices or failing to perform their duties.
When contacted to the office of the spokesman of ICT administration, it was told that currently, the position is vacant.
The scribe also tried to reach out to the designated Assistant Commissioners including AC Farhan Ahmed, but to no avail.
Meanwhile, the district administration issued a news release the other day that said the district administration has begun cracking down on violators. In which 10 tandoor owners were arrested in the G-13 area for overcharging customers.
Additionally, several tandoors were shut down as part of the ongoing efforts to control prices. The ICT administration has
instructed its officers to inspect all tandoors in the city and ensure that they are following the government’s rate list.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon, urged citizens to report any instances of overcharging. He reiterated that tandoor owners must adhere to the prices set by the administration, warning that violators will face strict penalties. Memon also advised residents to immediately lodge complaints if they encounter vendors who are overcharging.
While some action has been taken, many residents believe that a more comprehensive approach is needed to resolve the issue. Without consistent enforcement and stronger penalties, the gap between government directives and on-ground reality will persist.
APP/nvd/tsw/395
Recent Stories
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Police intensifies crackdown on smog, air pollution offenders1 minute ago
-
Lok Virsa calls vendors, artisans to book stalls for Lok Mela in November2 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts workshop on 'International E-Commerce Empowering' female students2 minutes ago
-
LGH establishes special counter to combat smog, raise public awareness2 minutes ago
-
PITB to launch e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative; agreements signed2 minutes ago
-
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference in Pakistan's inter ..3 minutes ago
-
PPP leader calls for collective efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
OGDCL commences Oil and Gas production from Baloch-2 well in Sanghar, Sindh12 minutes ago
-
DPO holds meeting of police officers12 minutes ago
-
SALU, USAID, CPDI join hands on climate action, disaster risk reduction12 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds life term awarded to rapist by trial court12 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves billing issues for PESCO consumers in Abbottabad12 minutes ago