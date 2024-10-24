Residents fuming over district administration’s inaction against Nanbais

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The residents of the Federal Capital on Thursday decried the inaction of the district administration against the Naanbai (bakers) who have been selling Roti and Naan beyond the official rates with impunity.

The citizens sought stringent action against the Naanbai, ignoring the directives of the district administration which has fixed prices of the Roti and Naan at Rs 15 and Rs 20 respectively, following the footsteps of the Government of Punjab.

Muhammad Abbas, a resident of the F-7 area, told APP about selling of Roti and Naan in his locality at higher rates by different Naanbai who hushed the customers away if they pointed out the official rates of the commodity.

He said it seemed that the district administration either not visiting the area or keeping their eyes closed over the issue deliberately.

Similarly, Muhammad Azam from the G-8 sector, said the district administration was supposed to ensure that all the commodities were sold at official rates. Let alone Roti or Naan, other commodities were also being sold at higher rates.

“Roti is not a luxury, it is a basic commodity which is a daily need of us,” said Azam who believed that many hotels and tandoors were allegedly selling roti/naan at higher rates in connivance with some black sheep in the district administration.

He demanded action against the officials who were rather indulged in malpractices or failing to perform their duties.

When contacted to the office of the spokesman of ICT administration, it was told that currently, the position is vacant.

The scribe also tried to reach out to the designated Assistant Commissioners including AC Farhan Ahmed, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a news release the other day that said the district administration has begun cracking down on violators. In which 10 tandoor owners were arrested in the G-13 area for overcharging customers.

Additionally, several tandoors were shut down as part of the ongoing efforts to control prices. The ICT administration has

instructed its officers to inspect all tandoors in the city and ensure that they are following the government’s rate list.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon, urged citizens to report any instances of overcharging. He reiterated that tandoor owners must adhere to the prices set by the administration, warning that violators will face strict penalties. Memon also advised residents to immediately lodge complaints if they encounter vendors who are overcharging.

While some action has been taken, many residents believe that a more comprehensive approach is needed to resolve the issue. Without consistent enforcement and stronger penalties, the gap between government directives and on-ground reality will persist.

