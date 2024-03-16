Residents Gather For Suhoor, Celebrating Ramazan With Family And Friends
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) In the spirit of Ramadan, the streets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad echoed with the laughter and chatter of families and friends gathering for suhoor.
The city's diverse food points witnessed a bustling scene as residents indulged in a variety of delectable dishes, including the renowned nihari, barbecue, chicken karahi, and halwa puri, all emblematic of the Garrison city's rich culinary heritage.
As dawn broke, families flocked to their favorite food spots, eager to partake in the pre-dawn meal before beginning their fast. Amongst the throngs of people, the atmosphere was filled with joy and camaraderie, as residents expressed their delight in celebrating Ramazan with loved ones.
Talking to APP, Abdul Mateen, a local resident, commented, "There's something special about coming together with family and friends for suhoor during Ramadan. It's not just about the food; it's about the bonds we share and the sense of community that this month fosters.
"
Echoing Rahman's sentiments, Ayat Fatima , another attendee, remarked, "Ramadan holds a special place in our hearts, and gathering for suhoor with our loved ones amplifies the blessings of this sacred month. It's a time for reflection, gratitude, and togetherness."
The tradition of communal suhoor holds deep significance for Pindi's residents, symbolizing unity, generosity, and the importance of shared experiences. As the month progresses, the vibrant vibes of Ramazan are expected to continue, culminating in the joyous celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr.
With the aroma of traditional delicacies lingering in the air and the sounds of laughter filling the streets, the twin cities embraces the spirit of Ramazan wholeheartedly, embodying the essence of community and compassion that defines this auspicious time of the year.
Recent Stories
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special squads making efforts to prevent one-wheeling: CTO59 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Day: Youth unite in declaration of love, unity for nation1 minute ago
-
Six passengers hurt as van overturned11 minutes ago
-
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary24 minutes ago
-
15 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding31 minutes ago
-
Two notorious drug peddlers held, 8kg drugs recovered31 minutes ago
-
Father killed,son injured in firing incident31 minutes ago
-
Over 188,377 ration bags distributed under Negahban Ramazan Package in Rwp division41 minutes ago
-
Modi govt outlaws 2 more pro-freedom parties in IIOJK, extends ban on JKLF for another 5 years51 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain dry, cold continue in upper districts1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 150 kg drugs in 11 operations1 hour ago
-
Woman receives bullet injuries as her husband opens fire1 hour ago