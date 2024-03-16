Open Menu

Residents Gather For Suhoor, Celebrating Ramazan With Family And Friends

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Residents gather for suhoor, celebrating Ramazan with family and friends

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) In the spirit of Ramadan, the streets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad echoed with the laughter and chatter of families and friends gathering for suhoor.

The city's diverse food points witnessed a bustling scene as residents indulged in a variety of delectable dishes, including the renowned nihari, barbecue, chicken karahi, and halwa puri, all emblematic of the Garrison city's rich culinary heritage.

As dawn broke, families flocked to their favorite food spots, eager to partake in the pre-dawn meal before beginning their fast. Amongst the throngs of people, the atmosphere was filled with joy and camaraderie, as residents expressed their delight in celebrating Ramazan with loved ones.

Talking to APP, Abdul Mateen, a local resident, commented, "There's something special about coming together with family and friends for suhoor during Ramadan. It's not just about the food; it's about the bonds we share and the sense of community that this month fosters.

"

Echoing Rahman's sentiments, Ayat Fatima , another attendee, remarked, "Ramadan holds a special place in our hearts, and gathering for suhoor with our loved ones amplifies the blessings of this sacred month. It's a time for reflection, gratitude, and togetherness."

The tradition of communal suhoor holds deep significance for Pindi's residents, symbolizing unity, generosity, and the importance of shared experiences. As the month progresses, the vibrant vibes of Ramazan are expected to continue, culminating in the joyous celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr.

With the aroma of traditional delicacies lingering in the air and the sounds of laughter filling the streets, the twin cities embraces the spirit of Ramazan wholeheartedly, embodying the essence of community and compassion that defines this auspicious time of the year.

