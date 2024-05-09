Residents hold protest against electricity loadshedding

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Residents of Muryali locality including a large number of women demonstrated against prolonged power loadshedding.

They blocked the busy road at Muryali Morr for all kinds of traffic and were chanting slogans against Pesco authorities for subjecting them to unannounced outages in the hot weather.

The women said that they were currently experiencing the worst power loadshedding, making their life miserable as they had to spend the whole day doing household chores due to unavailability of water.

The residents said that they were being forced to install solar panels, but the poor families could not afford the system.

Thus, they appealed to the authorities concerned and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to extend them relief by resolving the loadshedding issue for them, at the earliest.