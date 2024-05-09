Residents Hold Protest Against Electricity Loadshedding
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Residents of Muryali locality including a large number of women demonstrated against prolonged power loadshedding.
They blocked the busy road at Muryali Morr for all kinds of traffic and were chanting slogans against Pesco authorities for subjecting them to unannounced outages in the hot weather.
The women said that they were currently experiencing the worst power loadshedding, making their life miserable as they had to spend the whole day doing household chores due to unavailability of water.
The residents said that they were being forced to install solar panels, but the poor families could not afford the system.
Thus, they appealed to the authorities concerned and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to extend them relief by resolving the loadshedding issue for them, at the earliest.
Recent Stories
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with three motorcycles9 minutes ago
-
KKKUK Zoology Department arranges "Research Models and Posters Exhibition"9 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Abbasi condemns May 9 attacks as darkest day in Pakistan's history9 minutes ago
-
Toppling democracy, installing dictatorship, causing social unrest, among core objectives of May 9 a ..9 minutes ago
-
Police hold flag marches to maintain law & order9 minutes ago
-
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore17 minutes ago
-
MPA Hidayat-ur-Rehman slams Gwadar labourers killing29 minutes ago
-
Collective measures to be taken to keep Mardan clean: Experts29 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture34 minutes ago
-
DC chairs District Emergency Board meeting39 minutes ago
-
16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted39 minutes ago
-
PASTC urges KP Health Deptt to prioritize tobacco control in health policy39 minutes ago