Residents Hold Protest Against Electricity Loadshedding

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Residents of subarnab area of Shorkot on Tuesday held a protest against power loadshedding.

They set fire to old tyres and blocked the Indus Highway, suspending traffic from Peshawar and other areas to Dera Ismail Khan and Sindh.

A large number of women also participated in the protest where the participants chanted slogans against Pesco authorities for subjecting them to prolonged power outages in the hot weather.

They called upon the government and relevant authorities to take immediate measures to reduce the duration of power loadshedding, otherwise they would continue to protest.

Later, local police and PESCO officials assured the protesters, after which the Indus Highway was reopened for traffic.

