Residents Hold Protest Against Electricity Loadshedding
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Residents of subarnab area of Shorkot on Tuesday held a protest against power loadshedding.
They set fire to old tyres and blocked the Indus Highway, suspending traffic from Peshawar and other areas to Dera Ismail Khan and Sindh.
A large number of women also participated in the protest where the participants chanted slogans against Pesco authorities for subjecting them to prolonged power outages in the hot weather.
They called upon the government and relevant authorities to take immediate measures to reduce the duration of power loadshedding, otherwise they would continue to protest.
Later, local police and PESCO officials assured the protesters, after which the Indus Highway was reopened for traffic.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight illegal arm holders netted10 seconds ago
-
PM for minimum load-shedding for public relief in sizzling summer13 seconds ago
-
Pakistan’s nuclear explosion destroyed India’s pride, says Hurriyat AJK17 seconds ago
-
SNGPL disconnects six more connections21 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's full spectrum deterrence capabilities leave Indian forces feel handicapped: Gen (R) Kidwa ..24 seconds ago
-
Gomal University celebrates ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’30 seconds ago
-
Nation pays tribute to services of engineers, scientists on successful nuclear tests: Bakht Kakar37 seconds ago
-
Inspector injured in firing incident40 seconds ago
-
Police conducted search operations in bid to maintain law & order10 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal, enthusiasm: Ali Madad Jattak10 minutes ago
-
09 gamblers apprehended in successful operation11 minutes ago
-
DC Jameel leads rally to mark Youm-e-Takbeer in Dhadar11 minutes ago