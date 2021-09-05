Residents hold protest rally against sale of drugs,social evils

TANDOADAM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :A large number of students,residents civil society and political activists participated in a rally organised by the Sindh Pak Tehreek, to protest against the open sale of narcotics and social evils .

Rally led by the head of Sindh Pak Tehreek Shahjahan junejo, started from Tando Allahyar Road and passing through various routes of the city culminated at M.A Jinnah Road .

Participants staged sit-in at 15 check post, DSP Tando Adam office and SHO city polce station and chanted slogans against narcotics sale and social evils.

Addressing the rally Sindh Pak leaders Shajahan Junejo, Abdul Ghafoor Keerio. Sarwer Abro, Nadir Dero, Abdullah Bahan, Anwer Chakrani, Abdul Salam kori and others said that drug selling and social evils have been increasing in the society which was very alarming which has destroyed future of our young generation.

They said that it was responsibility of people particularly sensible segments to raise voice against such social odds and take concerted measures for the elimination of narcotics and social from society.