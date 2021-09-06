UrduPoint.com

Residents Lauds CDA For Widening, Stone Pitching Of Nullahs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:13 PM

The residents of Islamabad Monday lauded the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for widening along with stone pitching and sloping of Nullahs (natural drains) in various locations of the Capital

The main purpose of the project was to clear the passage by removing garbage and solid waste for the uninterrupted flow of water and improve the quality of water.

These Nullahs and streams were highly polluted as there were heaps of plastic bags and other materials.

A resident of G-7 Tanveer Khan said that these Nullahs were causing problems especially during monsoon season and or any other rain spells.

He said that this was a very good initiative to clean and widen the Nullahs for a smooth flow of water.

Another resident said that CDA should strictly ban the dumping of household garbage into these Nullahs to avoid any problem in the future.

An official of CDA said that the initiative was taken under the direction of the Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, who has ordered the completion of the work during the outgoing monsoon season.

He said that the whole stone pitching project was launched at various locations all over the Capital. These sites included Sohni Road and Korang Road in sector I-10, Street no. 32 in sector I-9, Street no. 11 in Sector I-8/1, Faiz Ahmed Faid road and Service Road south in sector H-8, Soharwardy Road in G-6/4, Hakeem Luqman road in G-6/2, G-6/3, school Road, Hill Road in F-6, Embassy Road in F-6/4 and G-6/4, Service Road West in F-6/2, Parbat Road in F-7/3 and Street 56 in F-7/4, Khayaban-e-Iqbal F-8/2, Kaghan Road F-8, St#3 F-10/3, Chaman Road G-8, Service Road South G-8, Farooqia Market F-6/1, Street 34 F-6/1, Service Road South G-9, Service Road East G-11/4, Service Road East G-11/3, Service Road West G-10/1, Nazimudin Road F-11, Service Road West G-10/2, Street 94 G-11/3 and Street 58 G 11/2.

