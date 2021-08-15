Residents not to enter city without CNIC on 9th,10th Muharram: SSP Operations

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Capital City Police here Sunday announced that residents of the city would not be allowed to enter the city without Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) on 9th,10th Muharram-ul-Haram.

This was said by SSP Operation, Yasir Afridi on his visit to different Imambargahs to review security measures.

He said arrangements are underway to seal the entry and exit points of the provincial metropolis during Muharram.

He also assured foolproof security to the mourners' congregations and added that a comprehensive plan has been adopted by the city police to observe Muharramul Haram in a peaceful manner.

SSP also urged faithful to ensure implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the mourning processions.

He expressed satisfaction on overall arrangements and directed police officers concerned to take pragmatic steps for enhancing security at all entry and exit points of the city.

