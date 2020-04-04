UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Residents Of 37 Villages Asked To Isolate, Avoid Travelling

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Residents of 37 villages asked to isolate, avoid travelling

Deputy Commissioner of Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Saturday advised residents of 37 villages, who have been visited by a Tableeghi Jamaat team, to adopt isolation and avoid travelling

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Saturday advised residents of 37 villages, who have been visited by a Tableeghi Jamaat team, to adopt isolation and avoid travelling.

The six-member team of Tableeghi Jamaat have been tested positive for the coronavirus and have been placed under quarantine.

The DC released the travel history of Tableeghi Jamaat, who had visited mosques of some 37 villages and towns of the Shaheed Benazirabad District, including Usmania Masjid Markaz.

The deputy commissioner advised the residents of respective villages to adopt precautionary measures, including isolation and no travelling.

He also asked to contact the district control room on phone no 244937034 in case of medical assistance.

App/rzq/nsr

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Mosque Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wealthy countries should come forward to help Sout ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits quarantine facili ..

5 minutes ago

PM Tiger Force for every Pakistani, without politi ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan Hindu Council rejects ..

2 minutes ago

Spain says coronavirus deaths down for second stra ..

3 minutes ago

25 more quarantine center patients test negative: ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.