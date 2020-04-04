Residents of 37 villages asked to isolate, avoid travelling

Deputy Commissioner of Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Saturday advised residents of 37 villages, who have been visited by a Tableeghi Jamaat team, to adopt isolation and avoid travelling

The six-member team of Tableeghi Jamaat have been tested positive for the coronavirus and have been placed under quarantine.

The DC released the travel history of Tableeghi Jamaat, who had visited mosques of some 37 villages and towns of the Shaheed Benazirabad District, including Usmania Masjid Markaz.

The deputy commissioner advised the residents of respective villages to adopt precautionary measures, including isolation and no travelling.

He also asked to contact the district control room on phone no 244937034 in case of medical assistance.

